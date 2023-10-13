Email us at [email protected]!

Howdy! This week we sat with Alvin Daniel, senior technical program manager for the Access controller to discuss how it all came together. Plus the team talks about the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release, Sea of Stars, and more.

Stuff We Talked About

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PS5

Mail Time – PS5, PS4

New PS5 Announce

PS Plus October Games Catalog – Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Making of Lizard Blog

Interview w/ Alvin Daniel ( starts at 8:25 )

) Sea of Stars – PS5, PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 – PS5, PS4

The Cast

[Editor’s note: PSN game release dates are subject to change without notice. Game details are gathered from press releases from their individual publishers and/or ESRB rating descriptions.]