Email us at [email protected]!
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS, or download here
Howdy! This week we sat with Alvin Daniel, senior technical program manager for the Access controller to discuss how it all came together. Plus the team talks about the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release, Sea of Stars, and more.
Stuff We Talked About
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – PS5
- Mail Time – PS5, PS4
- New PS5 Announce
- PS Plus October Games Catalog – Gotham Knights, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Making of Lizard Blog
- Interview w/ Alvin Daniel (starts at 8:25)
- Sea of Stars – PS5, PS4
- Cyberpunk 2077 – PS5, PS4
The Cast
[Editor’s note: PSN game release dates are subject to change without notice. Game details are gathered from press releases from their individual publishers and/or ESRB rating descriptions.]