His Excellency Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 6 to 8 July 2025 at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. This is Minister Attaf’s first visit to Singapore.

Minister Attaf met with and was hosted to lunch by Minister Balakrishnan today. Both Ministers reaffirmed the good relations between Singapore and Algeria. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, including in the fields of economic cooperation and education. Both Ministers had a useful exchange of views on regional developments. Minister Balakrishnan welcomed Algeria’s interest to engage ASEAN and looked forward to Algeria’s signing of the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia at the upcoming 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on 9 July.

Following their meeting, Minister Attaf and Minister Balakrishnan signed an Agreement on the Mutual Visa Exemption for Diplomatic, Service and Official Passports. This will facilitate government-to-government exchanges between the two countries and support closer people-to-people ties.

Minister Attaf called on Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng during which they discussed ways to promote inter-parliamentary cooperation. Minister Attaf was also briefed by the Centre for Liveable Cities on Singapore’s experience in urban city management and sustainable development which may be of interest to Algeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Singapore.