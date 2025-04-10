Federal officials arrived and were denied entry at two L..A. Unified elementary schools this week, district officials confirmed Wednesday, the first reported instance of an attempt by U.S. authorities to enter a Los Angeles public school amid concerns of immigration enforcement.

On Monday, two individuals arrived at Lillian Street Elementary School’s main office and identified themselves as “representatives of a federal agency,” according to a message school officials sent to parents and others. Individuals also showed up at Russell Elementary School. Both schools are located in South Los Angeles’ Florence-Graham neighborhood.

On Wednesday, an LAUSD spokesperson confirmed the individuals were from the Homeland Security Investigations unit within the Department of Homeland Security, not agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. District officials did not say why the individuals were there or release additional details about the visit.

“After following District protocols, school administrators denied entry to the individuals, and they left,” school officials said in the statement to both school communities. “We want to reaffirm the District’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of all students.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Wednesday night, L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho issued a brief statement about the incidents.

“Our schools are places of inspiration, protection, empathy, and knowledge,” Carvalho said. “Fear and threat shall be met with courage and determination.”

“These are the only two schools that reported activity. It appears our protocols are working,” an LAUSD spokesperson said in an email to The Times, adding that district policy calls for keeping school campuses off-limits to immigration authorities.

The LAUSD spokesperson said that other schools sent out “precautionary messages” to their school communities that referenced “reports of immigration enforcement activity.”

Rockdale Elementary School principal Stefani Williams sent out a message to her Eagle Rock school community, saying “LAUSD has informed us that they are aware of reports of immigration enforcement activity.”

Immigration agents do not have to be granted access to a K-12 campus without a warrant. The state has prepared guidance to help school districts comply with state law limiting state and local participation in immigration enforcement activities.

The district has mandated employees receive training about what assistance or documentation they cannot or should not provide to federal immigration authorities.

Carvalho, in preparing for immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, said in January that he was hopeful that agents could be kept off campus entirely.

“What would the need be to enforce any type of legal proceeding within the campus that could not be done outside of the school? We don’t believe it’s necessary or appropriate,” he said in January. “We do not expect that any federal entity … should have access to schools to enforce immigration policy, period.”

The L.A. Board of Education has passed a series of resolutions stating that L.A. Unified will be a sanctuary for immigrants.