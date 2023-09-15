Watch NFL Vikings vs Eagles 2023 Live: Stream Online Free Reddit Exclusive American Football Matchup Live Stream Online Experience the excitement of Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Immerse yourself in a match where history meets modern competition. Don’t miss this NFL spectacle! The Vikings and Eagles have exciting games in the NFL in 2023. Eagles vs. Vikings: Time, Odds, TV, Live Stream, 2023 Week 2 NFC Game Prediction

After a wild Week 1 in the NFL, we’re already into the second week of the season. Our first contest of this week pits last year’s No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the NFC against each other as the Minnesota Vikings travel to Philadelphia to take on the defending conference champion Eagles.

Philly got off to a 1-0 start by defeating the Patriots in New England last week, while the Vikings took a step backward, falling in defeat against the Buccaneers. These two teams also met in Week 2 last season, with the Eagles prevailing 24-7 in a game that didn’t really feel all that close.

Will anything be different this time around? We’re about to find out. Before we break down the matchup, here’s a look at how you can watch the game.

How to watch Eagles-Vikings

Date: Thursday, Sept. 14 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Thursday Night Football signals the start of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, with the Minnesota Vikings travelling to Pennsylvania to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Vikings lost 20-17 at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open their season, despite Kirk Cousins’ efforts. The Minnesota quarterback threw 344 yards with two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a Bucs team led by new QB Baker Mayfield.

The Vikes will have to regroup quickly as they visit an Eagles team coming off a 25-20 in New England against the Patriots. Philadelphia rode a big first quarter to the opening-week victory, and now the Eagles head home looking to add another win to their record.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Vikings vs. Eagles.

Vikings vs. Eagles date, start time

Date: Thursday, Sept. 14

Kick-off: 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. UK (Friday) / 2:15 a.m. CET (Friday)

Where is Vikings vs. Eagles?

The game is scheduled to be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The NFL, or National Football League, is back in full swing and fans across America are glued to their devices. Since matches can be watched physically, there are many online platforms that stream matches.

Spectators can follow the broadcast as soon as the match starts, whether they are on the subway on their way back from work or on the roof of their home.

The NFL is streaming on all the platforms listed below:

YouTube: Football fans are covered on YouTube TV, with access to both NFL and college games from networks such as CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, NFL Network and ESPN.

YouTube is the only home of NFL Sunday Ticket, offering users access to out-of-market games (over 200 each season) every Sunday. NFL Sunday ticket packages start at $422.

HULU TV+: People with a HuluTV+ subscription can stream the game on Fox, ESPN, CBS and ABC. People can purchase a subscription for $69.99/month

ESPN+: ESPN+ is another subscription platform that is great for streaming the game. Spectators can record and rewind matches. The base price for subscriptions available on the platform is $9.99 per month.

Peacock: Peacock is one of the newcomers on the streaming block, but it’s still one of the best places to watch the show. The Peacock also has exclusive rights to Sunday Night Football, showing viewers all the action of the game. Monthly subscriptions can be purchased for $5.99/month.

NFL+: NFL has its own paid platform for streaming games and all leagues are shown on its platform with additional features. NFL+ offers a premium tier that includes NFL Redzone and game replay for $14.99 per month.

Many other channels and online platforms also offer streaming services, such as Amazon Prime, Paramount +, Vidgo, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream and so on.

Coming from Philadelphia, the Eagles saw both good times and bad. Their fans are very excited and happy when their team wins and show their support by wearing green on game days. The Eagles have won multiple Super Bowl championships. They have shown great determination, skill and an irrepressible energy that keeps the audience enthralled.

The Minnesota Vikings from the North Star State have made their fans very happy over the years. The team’s special colors of purple and gold represent their important role in the league. Although they have faced difficulties, their history of winning division championships and making the playoffs shows that they have been consistently good.

Important people to watch in 2023

Both teams have assembled talented players in their squads this year. The Vikings have a strong defense and a strong offensive line, making them a very strong team. His key team members impress people and make analysts and fans alike curious about what secrets or strategies he has.

However, the Eagles are also very strong because they have fast players and smart tactics. They are strong because they can change, come up with new ideas and succeed, and they show time and time again that they are not to be underestimated.

Big competition in 2023.

As the two very strong competitors get ready to compete, there is a lot at stake. In addition to how the game will affect the current standings, it is also important because it involves pride, history and legacy. Both teams have passionate fans who are very loyal and vocal supporters. This makes the stadium an exciting place with lots of cheers, excitement and friendly competition.

Whether you really love a team or dislike one, the game has something fun for everyone. This great competition has all the exciting strategy, the thrill of scoring a touchdown and intense moments of close calls.