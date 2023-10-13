Offset previously teased a Playboi Carti feature for his new album Set It Off which ended up noticeably absent from the project, and now he’s addressing why.

The former Migos rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club this week to promote the project ahead of its release on Friday (October 13). Referencing the rumors online, host Charlamagne flat out inquired why Carti allegedly did not clear his verse. While he confirmed the rumors were true, Set wasn’t even tripping.

“Shout out to my boy, man,” he began. “Because I don’t get into it wit n-ggas about music. Sometimes people be going through they own – you know what I’m saying? Shout out to bro though, man. He shoulda cleared that muthafuckin’ smash though. I ain’t gon’ cap. But it be like that. I don’t get mad at folks for [nothing] like that because sometimes people be going through their own little shit or they might not want – I don’t know. It’s all love, though. That’s my little bro. No matter what.”

Charlamagne then asked that if in those situations, does he call the person directly when the label informs him that their verse didn’t clear.

“You gotta know your boys,” he replied. “You gotta know your homie. That’s why I don’t get into it with my homies because I know how my homies is and shit like that. So I ain’t even really hit him on that like that. I’m like, trying to move forward. It’s cool. I got some shit at the end of the day. He the dog, he the bro.”

He continued: “So love to him, man. No love lost. He be going through shit too though. He’s my little brother, I talk to him on some other shit so sometimes he go through shit so it ain’t no love lost. Maybe on the next one.”

Offset unveiled his star-studded tracklist for Set It Off last week, but fans were disappointed to not see Playboi Carti’s name anywhere – especially after Set previewed the track at a listening party days earlier.

The next day, Offset seemingly confirmed that Carti didn’t approve his feature by liking a fan’s angry Instagram comment that speculated, “He definitely ain’t clear it.”

The Carti and Set collab was tentatively titled “Rock Out” on social media and the beat features the same piano chords heard in a 2020 demo version of Kanye West and Carti’s unreleased track “Made It” — which was originally intended to appear on Donda.

While Carti disappointingly won’t appear on the album, there’s plenty of star power ready to bring the noise.

Offset has called on his wife Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Mango Foo, Latto, Yung Nudy and Chlöe Bailey to join him on the LP. Cardi’s appearance isn’t just on the previously-released “Jealousy,” either, as she’s slated for another collab with her hubby on “Freaky.”

Set It Off, which will be Offset’s sophomore solo album, comes on the heels of 2019’s Father of 4. The debut studio LP includes the Grammy-nominated single “Clout,” which also features Cardi.