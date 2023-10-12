Offset has set the record straight about his alleged involvement in the house arrest of Nicki Minaj’s husband, making it clear that he had nothing to do with it.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club posted on Wednesday (October 11), the Migos rapper clarified that he was only at the receiving end of Kenneth “Zoo” Petty’s threats, which in itself was reason enough for the authorities to intervene.

“Police ain’t never callin’ me,” he said, shutting down the rumors. “That shit a joke. Grown-ass man doin’ shit like that. I don’t even wanna bring it up ’cause I don’t want people to like— I just laugh at shit like that. I got real money, I’m handling real business.

He added: “You know how long it took me to get away from that, like, that bullshit online, like so that’s why anything online like that, I just blow it off.”

It is important to note that the judge’s house arrest order against Petty last month didn’t mention either Cardi B or Offset — law enforcement didn’t need any reports or complains to act on his overt threats.

In late September, Nicki’s husband called out Offset on social media, which a judge found to be in violation of his probation. According to court documents shared on Twitter by reporter Meghann Cuniff, the 45-year-old has been sentenced to 120 days of house arrest for his actions on Instagram Live.

He was given three years probation and one year house detention in July 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he and Nicki moved in 2019 shortly before getting married. This status stems from a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which he spent four years in prison.

The victim, Jennifer Hough, sued both Petty and Minaj in August 2021 for alleged harassment and intimidation, although the Queen MC was later dropped from the suit.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” reads the order, which was signed off by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders.

“As such, the Probation Officer believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

The document also notes that “the supervisee and defense counsel consent to modification and waive a personal appearance before the Court,” meaning Petty didn’t even try to fight the order.