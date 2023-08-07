Offset has become a breakout star in his own right, but the ex-Migos rapper still had to do something a little bit out of the ordinary (at least for him) to get Jamie Lee Curtis to star in the official video for “Jealousy.”

During an interview with Good Morning America which dropped on Monday (August 7), Cardi B’s husband explained how he got the Halloween horror queen to lend her talents to the clip.

“Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” he said about the Oscar winner. “So how that happened is, I DM’d Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea, I would love to work with you.’”

He continued: “She wrote me back so quick, and she’s like, ‘Yeah I got you, but you need to follow me.’ So that’s how I knew she was cool. I told her the idea, and she was ready to do it.”

Check out the interview below.

Curtis’s appearance in the “Jealousy” video is a nod and a wink to the 1988 CNN interview with James Brown, who appeared on camera blasted out of his mind shortly after he was released from prison.

“Your fans are saying there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” Jamie Lee said in the video.

“HAAAA!” Offset replied while channeling the Godfather of Soul, wig and all.

“Okay, you’re not gonna answer my fucking question are you?” Jamie Lee responded, growing annoyed.

The duo then went back and forth, with Offset barely acknowledging Jamie Lee’s questions and instead yelling out random phrases and lyrics.

The video, which was directed by the former Migos rapper, is set in South Central L.A. and shows the married couple fussing and fighting just like Jody (Tyrese Gibson) and Yvette (Taraji P. Henson) did in Baby Boy.

Henson herself makes a cameo in the visual, alongside Offset and Cardi’s children, Kulture and Wave, as well as ‘Set’s other kids. There’s also a tribute to his late groupmate, TakeOff, in the form of a red rug which features both Atlanta artists on it.

As for the track itself, “Jealousy” was produced by Boi-1da, OZ and Jahaan Sweet, and samples Three 6 Mafia’s 2000 record “Jealous Ass Bitches.”

The song will appear on Offset’s forthcoming solo album, which will also feature heavy-hitters like Future, Travis Scott, Latto, Chloe Bailey and TakeOff.