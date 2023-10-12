Offset has dubbed Migos as the biggest group to come out of music since The Jackson 5 in his new Funk Flex freestyle.

The Atlanta native recently stopped by Hot 97 to promote his new album, Set It Off, ahead of its release on Friday (October 13). As is customary with a visit to the famed DJ, Set spit a few bars and likened his former group to Michael Jackson’s.

“Migo gang in this bitch like what’s happenin?/ We the biggest shit out since the Jacksons,” he raps. “N-ggas shiesty so I gotta mask it/ I’m a king like the two double mattress!”

Check out the full freestyle below:

In an interview over the summer with Angela Yee, Offset made a case for why Migos should be ranked in Hip Hop’s Top 5 groups of all time, arguing that they shifted the culture.

While expressing his appreciation for his former group being featured on Billboard’s “50 Best Rap Groups” list, he also said that they should’ve been ranked higher than No. 11.

“It depend on how people lookin’ at it,” he explained. “If you talkin’ bout culturally change the sound of music, ’cause then we went past Hip Hop and we went to country and all the different genres … I just feel like we could’ve got Top 5.”

Even though he has high praise for the group he got his start in, Offset has also confirmed that the Migos chapter is closed for good following Takeoff’s tragic passing.

“It’s not like we on some, like, F each other. See, this [is] all love, but we missing our glue to our piece,” he said in a separate Hot 97 interview this week with Ebro In The Morning. “You can’t just act like, and just continue like, and I think people be trying to make it like it’s ‘bout some bullshit. It’s not about bullshit. We can’t continue our group without the main man.”

He continued: “And so to close that chapter like that is great. You know what I’m saying? It’s unfortunate, but we got to; we respect Take. I think it’s unfair to even put us in that position. That’s our brother, started from the bottom. It ain’t like we got what you can go and recruit.”

Set It Off, which will be Offset’s sophomore solo album, comes on the heels of 2019’s Father of 4. The debut studio LP includes the Grammy-nominated single “Clout,” which features his wife Cardi B.

Bardi also makes an appearance on the new project not once but twice. You can view the full tracklist here.