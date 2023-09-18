Offset has put his fandom for the late Michael Jackson into overdrive with the release of the album cover for his forthcoming Set If Off album, and new video for his single “FAN” — watch below.

On Thursday (September 14), the former Migos member took to Instagram to show off the fiery graphic cover for Set If Off. In the photo, Offset is taking off upside down in a fiery explosion across a city skyline.

In the picture, Offset is dressed in an outfit that resembles MJ during his “Billie Jean” era in the early 1980s.

The cover slightly borrows from Michael Jackson’s album art for his 1997 up-tempo offering, Blood On the Dance Floor/History In the Mix.

On MJ’s album cover, he could be seen donning a red suit, while dancing against a city outline that seems to be imploding.

As for his “FAN” visual, Offset pulled out all the stops as he took from various iconic videos that the King of Pop released in his prime, including 1983’s “Thriller,” 1987’s “Bad,” and 1988’s “Smooth Criminal.”

And of course, Set didn’t hesitate to deliver memorable bars, even if he was dressed as if he was part of Michael Jackson’s History tour in the mid-1990s.

“I kicked all the fuck n-ggas out my circle/I don’t know how this shit feel, they really hurt you (Phew)/But I’m nonchalant, they never gon’ know/Word to my mama, she ain’t never raise no ho (Word to my mama),” he raps over the pulsating record.

Hollywood superstar actress Paige Hurd — who is also DMX’s goddaughter — and famous Twitch streamer and influencer Kai Cenat starred in the video as well.

Staying on the track of all things MJ related, Offset recently revealed that his tattoo of Michael Jackson is staying put, no matter what his wife and rap superstar Cardi B thinks about it.

While on the move, the former Migos member talked to TMZ recently about his wife’s earnest feelings regarding the King Of Pop-inspired tattoo while they’re having sex.

He simply said he’s “never” removing the piece of ink from his body.

The conversation surrounding Cardi B and Offset’s bedroom escapades began when the Bronx rapper stopped by Hot 97 for an interview recently with Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg.

Cardi explained how Offset’s awkwardly-positioned MJ tattoo has affected their bedroom activities when it comes to oral sex.

“I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” she said. “I don’t even wanna take it there. I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it.

“Because every single time I, you know like, [imitates oral sex], it just be looking at me. I swear to God. You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘Yeahhhh.’

“I swear to God, y’all gotta see it. I’m not capping. Y’all gon’ see when he show it.”

Offset did eventually show it on IG a few days later, and it sits just above his left hip. It depicts the King of Pop sporting creepy cat eyes and flashing a menacing smile, which fans will recognize from the “Thriller” video.