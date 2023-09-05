Offset has been gearing up for the release of his sophomore solo record, and fans have now spotted a clue about what its release date might be.

The former Migos star was recently seen wearing a Michael Jackson-themed outfit with steel plates while performing at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles. Closeups of his fit, however, revealed an interesting detail many believe is a hint about his upcoming album.

The left sleeve of the black and silver clothing item featured the numbers “1013,” which fans are now saying could be the date his LP will drop. Coincidentally, October 13 is also a Friday, adding more merit to the speculation.

Check out Offset in his MJ-esque fit below:

The LA celebration of Beyoncé’s latest album brought out the best in its spectators. JAY-Z and Offset, for instance, seized the opportunity to do a quick two-step as they watched on from the sidelines.

Both were in the audience during Bey’s set and were seen hitting the Electric Slide, a dance that has been entrenched in popular culture for decades. Both rappers were spotted dancing as the Queen performed her 2019 rendition of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 hit song, “Before I Let Go.”

JAY-Z and Offset appeared to be among the few attendees who executed the dance properly in rhythm, while others such as Kris Jenner were seen trying to keep up with them.

This is not the first time Hov has broken out his dance moves during his wife’s record-breaking world tour. Back in July, JAY-Z was seen letting his hair down as he did the Electric Slide with his mother, Gloria Carter, and other family and friends as Beyoncé performed.

The moment was caught on camera by a nearby fan in the crowd, who recorded Hov smoothly hitting his steps with a glass of champagne in hand.