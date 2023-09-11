Offset has made sure to confirm that his tattoo of Michael Jackson is staying put despite what his spouse Cardi B may think about it.

While on the move, the former Migos member talked to TMZ recently about his wife’s earnest feelings regarding the King Of Pop-inspired tattoo while they’re having sex.

He simply said he’s “never” removing the piece of ink from his body.

The conversation surrounding Cardi B and Offset’s bedroom escapades began when the Bronx rapper stopped by Hot 97 for an interview recently with Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg.

Cardi explained how Offset’s awkwardly-positioned MJ tattoo has affected their bedroom activities when it comes to oral sex.

“I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” she said. “I don’t even wanna take it there. I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it.

“Because every single time I, you know like, [imitates oral sex], it just be looking at me. I swear to God. You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘Yeahhhh.’

“I swear to God, y’all gotta see it. I’m not capping. Y’all gon’ see when he show it.”

Cardi B and Offset are no strangers to dishing on their sex life. During his appearance on Way Up with Angela Yee in July, the latter talked about making it his mission to please Cardi in the bedroom.

“I have sex to please my woman, I don’t have sex for me,” he said. “When I have sex with my wife, she’s going to cum — that’s my mission.

“A lot of us thinking being the alpha is like beatin’ it down. You gotta do enjoyable things to your woman and make her feel like this is an out-of-body experience, like me and my woman is like, our bodies are soul tied ’cause I know what to do, when to do it.”

In May, Cardi B shared an explicit video to her Instagram Stories in which she revealed one secret to their happy relationship.

“You happy to see me?” Cardi flirtatiously asked her husband while laying on a bed and shaking her buttocks, which were only partially covered by a thong and leggings.

Offset, copping a feel of Cardi’s buttocks and slapping them, replied: “Yes, I miss you so much,” prompting a giggle from his wife.