Offset is still mourning the loss of TakeOff and he’s opened up about the hole his Migos partner’s death has left in his heart nearly a year later.

With his solo album’s release on the horizon, Set pulled up to Way Up With Angela Yee on Monday (July 31) where he got candid on an array of topics in his life including the burden of continuing the journey as a superstar rapper without TakeOff by his side.

“I’m unhealed. I’m being honest, I lost my brother. I’m not healed — I’m not good,” Offset said. “And this shit don’t help nothing. We stars so people be thinking it’s just cool but I’m a real grown man. I cry every day about this shit. At some point, it fucks me up every day.

“And then it be this type of bullshit on top of shit that be too much for me. I’m still a human being. I’m dealing through shit personally and people’s opinions matter nowadays.

He continued: “What’s on Twitter matters what’s being said. I play cool, I smile for the cameras, I do fashion week, and all this shit but behind the scenes I need my woman to be there for me for what I’m going through.”

The father of five plans on pouring that pain into his art as fans will hear Offset baring his soul on his poignant upcoming album.

“Hell yeah, I put all my feelings into the music because I don’t really do interviews or the online thing,” he added.

Offset kicked off the rollout of his untitled project on Friday (July 28) with the release of his Cardi B-assisted single “Jealousy.”

Earlier this year, he promised features from Chloe Bailey, Future, Travis Scott, and a posthumous appearance from TakeOff in an interview with Variety.

TakeOff was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley in November 2022. Quavo looks to also honor his nephew’s legacy with the release of his Rocket Power album on Friday (August 4).