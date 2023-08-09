Offset and his former label Quality Control Music have reportedly come to a settlement in their legal battle, with the lawsuit being dropped altogether.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta rapper filed to dismiss his lawsuit against QC with prejudice on Tuesday (August 8) after previously claiming the label was trying to control the rights to his solo music and failing to honor a deal they struck.

At the time the suit was filed in August 2022, Offset claimed Quality Control ignored a deal that was made in January 2021 in which he negotiated solo terms and “paid handsomely” for his artist rights.

The label said in a statement at the time: “Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from reality. Offset remains a part of QC. Back to business.”

In January, Quality Control co-founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas argued that they owned Offset’s solo music and any agreement previously made was breached when he talked about it online.

“Because Offset is not the owner of recordings he has made or continues to make with Motown on or after January 15, 2021, including the recordings ‘54321’ and ‘Code,’ [Offset] lacks standing to bring this action,” QC said in its filing.

The label added Offset breached the “confidentiality provision” in their original settlement agreement by disclosing “the terms of the Settlement Agreement in the Complaint and in social media posts, and by sharing the Settlement Agreement with various Universal Music Group executive.”

Offset’s lawyer refuted the alleged agreement with Capitol, stating: “Quality Control no longer owns the copyright to Offset’s solo sound recordings and is no longer licensing Offset’s solo sound recordings to Capitol, and Capitol has acquired ownership of Offset’s solo sound recordings directly from Offset.

“Wrongful interference with the upcoming release of Offset’s new music and continued instance of being credited as the owner of Offset’s new solo sound recordings is groundless and unjustified.”

Offset reportedly won’t be signing another deal with Quality Control as a solo artist, but all disputes and differences have apparently been smoothed over.

Quality Control Music helped launched the career of Migos, releasing all four of their albums: Yung Rich Nation, Culture, Culture II and Culture III.

The group’s last two projects were released alongside Motown Records and Capitol Records, with Offset also dropping his debut solo album Father of 4 through the joint venture in 2019.

Meanwhile, Offset released his latest single “Jealousy” in July in collaboration with his wife, Cardi B. The music video has racked up over 11 million views on YouTube, while the song itself has over seven million streams on Spotify.