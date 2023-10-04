Offset has unleashed the tracklist for his forthcoming solo effort Set It Off, and it features the likes of Travis Scott, Cardi B, Future and more.

The tracklisting was shared on the former Migos rapper’s Instagram on Wednesday (October 4), just over one week ahead of its October 13 release date. In addition to the aforementioned names, Don Toliver, Mango Foo, Latto, Yung Nudy and Chlöe Bailey also make appearances.

While fans have already heard Set and Bardi’s “Jealousy” from the album, his wife makes an additional appearance on a song titled “Freaky.”

Check out the full Set It Off tracklist below.

1. “On The River”

2. “Say My Grace” (Feat. Travis Scott)

3. “Worth It” (Feat. Don Toliver)

4. “Broad Day” (Feat. Future)

5. “Fan”

6. “Freaky” (Feat. Cardi B)

7. “Hop Out The Van”

8. “Don’t You Lie”

9. “I’m On”

10. “Big Dawg”

11. “Night Vision”

12. “Skyami” (Feat. Mango Foo)

13. “Dissolve”

14. “Fine As Can Be” (Feat. Latto)

15. “Buss My Watch”

16. “Dope Boy” (Feat. Yung Nudy)

17. “Princess Cut” (Feat. Chlöe Bailey)

18. “Jealousy” (Feat. Cardi B)

19. “Blame It On Set”

20. “Upside Down”

21. “Healthy”

While the album has no shortage of A-list features, some fans were disappointed to find that Playboi Carti was nowhere in sight – as Offset had played a snippet of a Carti-featured song during a listening party on Saturday (September 30). Titled “Rock Out,” the beat features the same piano chords heard in a 2020 demo version of Kanye West and Carti’s unreleased track “Made It” — originally intended to appear on Donda. It’s unclear why the song did not make the cut.

Set It Off, which will be Offset’s sophomore solo album, comes on the heels of 2019’s Father of 4. The debut studio LP includes the Grammy-nominated single “Clout,” which also featured Cardi.

Always a supporter of her husband, Cardi B recently called the album “Grammy-worthy” after Offset unveiled the project’s cover and release date.

The “Bongos” rapper got on Instagram to share in the excitement, promoting the album in her Stories.

“FINALLY… This album is so good… I believe [it’s] Grammy worthy,” declared Cardi. “So much time, passion, love, sweat, and tears put into it. From the music to the visual.”