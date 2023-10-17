Offset’sSet It Off project is slated to earn a lofty placement on next week’s Billboard 200 album chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, Set It Offis expected to debut within the Billboard 200’s Top 10 with 55,000 to 65,000 equivalent sales in the first week.

The album serves as Offset’s sophomore solo LP and was initially supposed to drop last November, but was delayed due to the tragic passing of TakeOff.

Set It Off arrived on Friday (October 13) with features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Latto, Chloe Bailey, Future, Young Nudy and Offset’s wifey Cardi B.

“Why it took so long? A lot of things I lost my brother is the main reason. I was gonna drop last year. I had got out of a creative space,” he admitted to The Breakfast Club last week of the album’s delay. “I had to sit down for a minute and get with my momma and pray and get myself together.

“Also I wanted to perfect the craft. I wanted to make sure I dropped and it counted. Especially coming out the group, I wanted to make sure everything was aligned.”

TakeOff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley in November 2022, just weeks after the release of his collaborative album with Quavo, Only Built For Infinity Links.

Authorities say the 28-year-old rapper was an “innocent bystander” to a dice game involving Quavo and other men that escalated into an argument and, tragically, a shootout. An autopsy revealed that TakeOff was fatally wounded in the head and torso.

Offset has been open about the emotional toll that TakeOff’s death has had on him, most recently admitting that there isn’t a day that goes by where he doesn’t break down over it.

“I’m not healed, I’m not good,” he bravely said during an interview with Angela Yee in July. “We stars so people be thinking it’s just cool, but I’m a real grown man. I cry every day about this shit. At some point, it fucks me up every day.”

Offset’s solo debut, Father of 4, was released in February 2019 and debuted at No. 4 with 89,000 total album-equivalent units.