Offset has a ton of ink covering him from head to toe, but one in particular has been in the news of late and he has now given fans a closer look at it to further validate its notoriety.

On Wednesday (September 13), the Migos rapper posted a close-up shot of the Michael Jackson tattoo, which sits just above his left hip. It depicts the King of Pop sporting creepy cat eyes and flashing a menacing smile, which fans will recognize from his iconic “Thriller” video.

Fans online have been asking the Atlanta native for a proper look at the body art ever since Offset’s wife Cardi B shared a raunchy revelation about its placement.

In response to a fan tweet that read: “can we see that tattoo?,” the 31-year-old posted a photograph and captioned it: “Here you go guys.”

Check out MJ’s likeness stamped on Offset’s stomach below:

The conversation surrounding Offset’s Michael Jackson tattoo began when Cardi B stopped by Hot 97 for an interview with Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg last week. During the chat, she explained how the awkwardly-positioned ink has affected her performance in the bedroom when it comes to oral sex.

“I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” she said. “I don’t even wanna take it there. I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it.

“Because every single time I, you know like, [imitates oral sex], it just be looking at me. I swear to God. You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘Yeahhhh.’”

She added: “I swear to God, y’all gotta see it. I’m not capping. Y’all gon’ see when he show it.”

Days later, Offset made it clear that his MJ tattoo is staying put, despite what his spouse may think about it.

When quizzed about Cardi’s earnest feelings during a brief chat with TMZ, he simply said he’ll “never” get the tat removed his body.

The power couple are no strangers to dishing on their sex life. During his appearance on Way Up with Angela Yee in July, Offset spoke about how he makes it his mission to please Cardi in the bedroom.

“I have sex to please my woman, I don’t have sex for me,” he said. “When I have sex with my wife, she’s going to cum — that’s my mission.”