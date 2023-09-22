Offset has celebrated his “beautiful” wife, Cardi B, on their sixth wedding anniversary, and the former Migos rapper did it in true romantic style.

The “Clout” rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 20) to share a series of photos of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper luxuriating in their Atlanta home, while surrounded by a berth of red and pink roses and other flowers, with tall white candles lit in their candelabras, and R&B music playing in the background.

“Happy anniversary my beautiful Gorgeous Pretty Wife,” he wrote in the caption. “Since I met you I grown to become a better man no matter what you have my back and I can trust you with my life blessed to have a loyal strong woman on my side.”

He continued: “You blessed me with beautiful kids you are my safe place in this crazy world. you believe in me more than I do sometimes… I couldn’t imagine a life without you….. we gone continue life together I LOVE YOU.”

This prompted a comment from Cardi B (“Ride for you [racecar emoji] and you know that”) as well as a post of her own.

“Thank you sooo much baby,” she wrote in the caption of her own Instagram post. “Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you. I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this ASS!!”

She continued: “MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall. Happy anniversary to US.”

Check out the matching posts below:

The pair wed in September of 2017 after less than a year of dating and now share two children together – a daughter named Kulture and a son named Wave.

Earlier this year, the Bronx superstar appeared in the debut episode of REVOLT‘s The Jason Lee Show. While discussing her relationship with the former Migos rapper, Cardi shared how he fought for his family after she filed for divorce.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” Bardi said. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything. I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me, I’ma let him say it. I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she continued.

Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 citing “irreconcilable differences.” Infidelity was not named as the issue at the time, despite the his rumored cheating being an issue of contention multiple times throughout their relationship – including when Cardi temporarily left him in December 2018.

Two months later, Cardi filed a dismissal “without prejudice” – meaning that she reserves the right to refile the divorce at a later date.