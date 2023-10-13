TakeOff‘s death continues to weigh heavily on the hearts of his close friends and collaborators Offset and Travis Scott.

The two rappers teamed up on a new track called “Say My Grace” from Offset’s sophomore solo album Set It Off, which arrived on Friday (October 13).

Over dramatic production from Vinylz, FNZ, Maneesh and Tom Levesque, the former Migos member looks to the sky and asks God: “Why I didn’t get a answer?/ Why I lose my brother to bullets?/ Why I lose my grandma to cancer?/ Why mе, God? I need answers.”

In his guest verse, Travis Scott also touches on his grief over TakeOff’s murder, rapping: “I’m in a meditate state/ Ever since we lost bro, ain’t really much more I can take.”

The song’s accompanying video, which was filmed in Thailand and directed by Maya Table, can be seen below:

TakeOff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley in November 2022, just weeks after the release of his collaborative album with Quavo, Only Built For Infinity Links..

Authorities say the 28-year-old rapper was an “innocent bystander” to a dice game involving Quavo and other men that escalated into an argument and, tragically, a shootout. An autopsy revealed that TakeOff was fatally wounded in the head and torso.

The following month, Houston Police arrested a 33-year-old man named Patrick Xavier Clark, charging with him the rapper’s murder. Clark, known locally as DJ Pat, has maintained his innocence and was released from jail on a $1 million bond in January.

Offset has been open about the emotional toll that TakeOff’s death has had on him, most recently admitting that there isn’t a day that goes by where he doesn’t break down over it.

“I’m not healed, I’m not good,” he bravely said during an interview with Angela Yee in July. “We stars so people be thinking it’s just cool, but I’m a real grown man. I cry every day about this shit. At some point, it fucks me up every day.”

“I play cool, I smile for the cameras, I do fashion week, and all this shit. But behind the scenes, I need my woman to be there for me for what I’m going through,” he added, referencing his wife Cardi B.

Offset‘s grief is evident elsewhere on Set It Off, with his anguish turning to anger on the song “Night Vision.” “Thinking ’bout spinnin’ ’bout my brotha Take, that shit been eating me/ I can’t get no peace when I be sleep, be seeing demons,” he spits.

Travis Scott is just one of many big-name guests on the album, which also boasts appearances from Future, Cardi B, Latto, Chloe Bailey, Young Nudy and Don Toliver.

The 21-track project serves as the follow-up to Offset’s solo debut Father of 4, which dropped back in 2019.

Stream Set It Off below: