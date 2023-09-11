Offset might not be the “playa” he makes out to be after possibly — and unintentionally — sabotaging Kai Cenat’s chances with SZA.

The former Migos rapper got his Hitch on while guesting on Cenat’s Twitch stream last week, during which he coached the internet personality into shooting his shot at the TDE songstress, who he admitted he has a crush on.

After shaking his head at Kai’s initial idea — which involved messaging SZA: “Hello, how you doing? Dat ass was fat in the last music video” — Offset advised him to slide into SZA’s Instagram DMs in more cool and cryptic fashion.

“That ain’t playa, that ain’t P. You gotta ease your way [in], man,” Set said. “‘I got an idea’… that’s what you say. That’s just to get the little bite. ‘I got an idea’ — it’s simple.”

He cautioned: “But then, see, when you do that, you get the reply? You gotta have an idea.”

While Offset’s suggestion left Kai Cenat screaming at the top of his lungs with excitement, it appears SZA had a very different reaction to his cocky DM.

In a follow-up stream over the weekend, the 21-year-old was left picking up his jaw off the floor — as well as the pieces of his broken heart — after discovering that the SOS hitmaker had apparently blocked him on Instagram.

“I can’t send any more messages, bro,” he said despondently after spending several moments with his mouth wide open in shock. “On God! I can’t send any more messages, bro!”

Kai then held his phone up to the camera, showing a close-up of his one-sided DM conversation with SZA with a message at the bottom of his screen that read: “Invite sent. You can send more messages after your invite is accepted.”

A viral video of Kai’s reaction added to his heartache by playing Drake’s drunk-dial-your-ex anthem, “Marvins Room,” in the background.

Kai Cenat Almost Cries After SZA Blocks Him on Instagram ♥😔 pic.twitter.com/PXHXdNr879 — Esthetics (@EstheticsNS) September 10, 2023

Kai Cenat’s fear may be somewhat unfounded, though, as SZA may not have actually blocked him. The invite feature was introduced by Instagram in August and means users you don’t follow can only send a one-message invite before they can start chatting with you.

Previously, users you didn’t follow could send an unlimited number of message requests, which could get out of hand pretty quickly. Message requests could also include photos, videos or voice notes, whereas this new feature only permits text.

“We want people to feel confident and in control when they open their inbox,” Cindy Southworth, Meta’s head of women’s safety, said in a statement, per The Verge.

“That’s why we’re testing new features that mean people can’t receive images, videos or multiple messages from someone they don’t follow, until they’ve accepted the request to chat.”

Meanwhile, Offset’s own love life has been in the headlines recently thanks to a wild oral sex story his wife Cardi B shared involving his awkwardly-positioned Michael Jackson tattoo.

During an interview with Hot 97 last week, the Bronx rap star explained how her husband’s MJ artwork, which sits on his stomach, has gotten into her head when it comes to giving him, well, head.

“I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” Cardi said. “I don’t even wanna take it there. I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it.

“Because every single time I, you know like, [imitates oral sex], it just be looking at me. I swear to God. You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘Yeahhhh.’

“I swear to God, y’all gotta see it! I’m not capping. Y’all gon’ see when he show it.”