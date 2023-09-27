Offset’s upcoming interview with comedian Bobbi Althoff hasn’t been received well by many, including Jemele Hill.

On Monday (September 25), the sports reporter shared a promotional clip of The Really Good Podcast episode with her own thoughts about its broader implications for Hip Hop media.

“I don’t find these types of interviews particularly enjoyable or interesting,” she wrote. “Instead it just sadly points out how real Hip Hop journalism has been practically erased.

“Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who know how to tell stories and do quality interviews. Then they wonder why an artist’s real story goes untold, neglected or that artist is misunderstood.”

Earlier this year, Elliott Wilson called out Drake for snubbing Hip Hop media following his off-beat interview with Althoff.

“Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

Soon after, when Akademiks shared a clip of Wilson interviewing Trippie Redd at Rolling Loud Miami, the 6 God jumped into the comments section to throw shade at the Rap Radar Podcast host. Drizzy mocked the 52-year-old for “doing Yes Julz run up interviews” and urged him to accept the reality that the younger generation is currently running things.

“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” he wrote along with laughing emojis. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.”

Elliott Wilson, who’s not one to shy away from a fight, as his tenure as XXL’s outspoken editor-in-chief in the 2000s proved, caught wind of Drake’s comments and fired back on Twitter.

“Oh, it’s go time? Cool,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot of Drizzy’s Instagram comment.