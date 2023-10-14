





College football fans had a tough time watching No. 3 Ohio State play Purdue on Saturday due to the broadcast being exclusively aired on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform.

It marked the first time since 1997 that a Buckeyes football game wasn’t shown on linear television. The situation led many fans to deliberate whether it was worth the money (starting at $5.99 a month) to watch the Big Ten matchup. It also led one Ohio lawmaker to consider legislation to require Buckeyes football broadcasts to be aired on traditional TV.

Saturday’s game almost certainly won’t be the last time this happens to Buckeyes fans, as the Big Ten signed a $7 billion media deal in August 2022 with Fox, NBC and CBS. However, with this pact, some games will air exclusively on Peacock.

Ohio State isn’t the first Big Ten team shown on Peacock this season—Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State have already taken their turns.

Regardless, many fans were unable to watch the game, and some others lamented the production on Peacock’s telecast. Here are some of the best comments from social media.

You know what? I'm not gonna pay for Peacock. Not because I'm trying to take some pro-consumer principled stand…but because honestly, how often have I gotten eight dollars worth of enjoyment out of watching Ohio State at Purdue? This is the nudge I need to watch something else — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) October 14, 2023

The Ohio State – Purdue game being a Peacock streaming exclusive is ridiculous. The Big10 should be ashamed of themselves for agreeing to this and I hope they get significant repercussions for doing so. Buckeye nation revolt! — Matt Peterman (@MattPeterman) October 14, 2023

Ohio State fans learning what EPL fans have known about Peacock for the last few years. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) October 14, 2023

Peacock keeps freezing. Kyle Rudolph talks like a robot. This Ohio State-Purdue broadcast is rough. — Alex (@alexwATL) October 14, 2023

Peacock had how many new subscriptions for the Ohio State game today and can't get the graphics team to have a play clock on the broadcast? 🙃 — Josh Costello (@joshknifer) October 14, 2023

Who decided to put Ohio State/Purdue on Peacock? I hate streaming games so much — Dalton Mott (@dmott225) October 14, 2023

Watching Ohio State on Peacock is annoying. But it’s the increased difficulty to flip around to other games during commercials that’s going to ruin lives. — Matt Deadwards (@MattEdwards) October 14, 2023







