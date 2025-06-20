Gracie Sutton

National Forest Protection Intern

The Forests of Ohio Before industrialization, 95% of Ohio was once covered by old-growth forests, but today, less than 30% of this land is forested. Due to industrialization and historical logging, as well as recent logging and fossil fuel extraction efforts, the old-growth forests that once covered the state have been destroyed. Old-growth forests are extremely important ecologically, providing habitat for mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles, as well as plants, fungi and moss. Old-growth forests are also very efficient at absorbing and storing carbon, and can improve soil and water quality. These forests are not necessarily untouched by humans. People have sourced food and materials from forests since time immemorial. Old-growth forests today allow us to understand what land would have looked like before industrialization, and being able to experience the beauty of these forests brings people a sense of joy and awe.









Gracie Sutton | Used by permission

Wayne National Forest Wayne National Forest, also sometimes referred to as Buckeye National Forest or Ohio National Forest, is the only national forest in the state of Ohio. It spans over 240,000 acres across three different units, which are located in Athens, Marietta, and Ironton. The almost quarter of a million acres that make up the forest are “second-growth,” or a forest that was once destroyed by human activity or natural disaster, and has regenerated after this disturbance. Many of the trees in the national forest were actually purposefully planted as part of a “reforestation” project, but in a natural forest, trees would not be planted all at the same time. Second-growth forests that were replanted often have characteristics such as an un-naturally high density of trees, very little light reaching the forest floor, and thin, skinny trees that are not able to get light and grow wide, or as tall as they can. Most of the trees in the forest are 40-100 years old, which means they are not old growth trees. However, if the forest is given time to develop and thrive, they could become old-growth and future generations of Ohioans would be able to enjoy the forest as it once was.









Gracie Sutton | Used by permission

Plants and Animals in Wayne National Forest Wayne National Forest is home to many different species of plants and animals. Sugar maple, yellow poplar, red maple, and white oak trees are all abundant in the forest, and many other species are present. With this diverse range of trees present in the forest, it is often classified as mixed-mesophytic. Mixed-mesophytic forests are among some of the most diverse ecosystems in the United States. White-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and many different types of songbirds are found in the forest as well. During my trip to the forest, I saw and heard many different types of birds (including the Worm-eating Warbler pictured here), and encountered squirrels, chipmunks and a possum. These animals all contribute in their own ways to the ecosystem of the forest.









Mia Ganz | Used by permission

Recreation in Wayne National Forest In addition to its ecological significance, Wayne National Forest provides an abundance of recreational activities that allow visitors to enjoy the forest. This includes mountain biking and off-road vehicle trails, more than 300 miles of hiking trails, climbing and caving, hunting, and many different water activities. The forest also hosts Outdoor Science and Learning Programs, where visitors can learn about the plants and animals that are integral parts of the forest ecosystem. During my trip to the forest, I visited Wildcat Hollow Trail. This beautiful 5-mile loop allowed me to hike, take photos, and watch birds, and there were many designated camping spots along the trail. I passed many other groups of hikers and even spotted people riding horses. These opportunities to enjoy the forest, as well as hunting, fishing, and more, are what makes it so important to preserve these lands for people to enjoy. “Several major highways cross southeast Ohio, offering travelers easy access to locations throughout the region. Hundreds of small villages and several small cities dot the region.” Because of its location, Wayne National Forest provides many people from all over the state and the greater region with a place for recreation and to appreciate and enjoy nature. To visit Wayne National Forest, you can visit any of the three different units, all of which are located in the Southeast region of Ohio. To participate in some of the recreational activities in the Forest, you will need a pass or permit. These activities include riding an off-highway vehicle on motorized trails, gathering firewood in permitted areas, collecting certain forest products, collecting American ginseng, hosting an event in the national forest, using national forest system land for commercial and business purposes, and guiding or outfitting visitors. These passes can be obtained online, or through local ranger stations.









Gracie Sutton | Used by permission

Threats to the Forest Ecological Threats Wayne National Forest faces many different threats, such as large-scale logging and oil and gas drilling operations. These drilling operations can release methane and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere, as well as habitat destruction and water pollution. Earthworks conducted studies in the Forest in 2019, and found four “steady leak sites” that were releasing 0.62 pounds of pollution into the air per hour. They also found wildlife drinking from waters contaminated by wastewater that had flown up from well bores. To clear out areas for these drilling sites, large-scale logging occurs, which demolishes habitat and food sources for the animals that live there. Political threats: The negative effects that these activities have on the forest will only be amplified by the Fix Our Forests Act. The “Fix Our Forests” Act is a piece of proposed legislation that is supposed to improve forest health by mitigating wildfires and the conditions that amplify them, but in reality, this act will increase logging and make it easier for protective measures such as NEPA and ESA to be bypassed. It would actually open up these lands to mining, logging, and fracking operations that will ultimately harm the forest in irreversible ways. President Trump has also recently signed an executive order that will increase domestic timber production by 25%. This increased timber production could have many detrimental effects on the forest, including “creating holes in the forest canopy and establishing more access roads that could allow invasive species to thrive and removing older, more fire-resistant trees that make for more valuable lumber.” Increased commercial logging would not only disrupt the forest’s ecosystem, but also people’s ability to participate in the outdoor recreational activities that they love. It is important that we protect Ohio’s only national forest. Through understanding and appreciation for the forest and its importance, as well as well-intentioned active management practices, Ohio’s second-growth forests can continue to be enjoyed and eventually even grow into the old-growth forests that once thrived in this region. Thank you to Jo Stanley from Ohio Environmental Council for reviewing this article.









Mia Ganz | Used by permission

