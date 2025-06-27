Shohei Ohtani is officially headed back to the All-Star Game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way superstar joined New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as the first two players to earn nods for next month’s Midsummer Classic in Atlanta after leading their respective leagues in fan voting, MLB announced Thursday.

Ohtani finished with 3,967,668 votes during the first phase of voting to lead the National League. He was second among all MLB players, trailing only Judge, who garnered 4,012,983 in the American League. They each received an automatic spot in the starting lineup and will bypass Phase 2 of the voting. Ohtani will be the NL designated hitter while Judge will get the start in the AL outfield.