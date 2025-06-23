By Mike Dolan

LONDON (Reuters) -What matters in U.S. and global markets today

In this latest round of Middle East violence, the oil price has been remarkable as much for what it hasn’t done as for what it has. Oil prices initially rose this morning following the U.S. strike on Iran over the weekend, but crude has since given back all these gains.

* Iran said on Monday that the U.S. attack on its nuclear sites expanded the range of legitimate targets for its armed forces and called U.S. President Donald Trump a “gambler” for joining Israel’s military campaign against the Islamic Republic.

* The U.S. bombing injected fresh uncertainty into the outlook for inflation and economic activity at the start of a week chock full of new economic data and central banker commentary, including two days of Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Oil keeps calm, MidEast conflict carries on

With global stock and bond markets using crude as a lodestar for how they react to the Iran crisis, the remarkably quick reverse and decline in U.S. oil prices on Monday have seen U.S. and European equities rally following the weekend events.

Wall Street futures were up about 0.25% ahead of Monday’s bell. European and Chinese were higher too, with Japan’s Nikkei bucking the trend even as the yen weakened. Mostly due to the yen slide, the dollar index was firmer.