(Reuters) – Loading of Venezuela’s heavy crude at its main oil ports slowed this week after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump published an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on trade with countries buying the South American nation’s oil, according to shipping data and a company document.

The termination of a key license for Chevron to operate in Venezuela in late May also has reduced the number of vessels chartered by the company waiting to load in Venezuelan waters, the data showed.

