(Reuters) -Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel on Friday after Israel said it struck Iran, raising concerns of escalating tensions in the Middle East that may affect oil supplies.

Brent crude futures were up $4.02, or 5.8%, at $73.38 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up $4.35, or 6.39%, at $72.39 a barrel at 0029 GMT.

