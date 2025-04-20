SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell more than 1% at Monday’s open in Asia after nuclear talks between the United States and Iran progressed, easing supply concerns.

Brent crude futures slipped 78 cents, or 1.15%, to $67.18 a barrel at 2212 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.91 a barrel, down 77 cents, 1.19%.

The two countries agreed on Saturday to begin drawing up a framework for a potential nuclear deal, Iran’s foreign minister said, after talks that a U.S. official described as yielding “very good progress.”

