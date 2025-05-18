





EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers now know their opponent and starting date for the NHL’s Western Conference final. The Oilers, who needed five games to eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights in their second-round, best-of-seven playoff series, will open the West final at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, facing the Dallas Stars for the second straight year. Related Videos 1:54

The Stars defeated the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to win their second-round series in six games.

Game 2 in the West final is Friday, before the series shifts to Canada for Games 3 and 4, on Sunday (May 25) and Tuesday (May 27).

The Oilers beat the Stars in six games last year after losing two of the first three contests.

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 showdown between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference final. That best-of-seven series will get underway on Tuesday either in Toronto or Carolina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.