Eight teams in NHL history have won Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final to force a seventh game and gone on to win the championship.

The Edmonton Oilers are aiming to become the ninth after falling behind 3-2 to the Florida Panthers. Game 6 is Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida Panthers’ Sam Reinhart (13) and Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Here’s a look at the teams that have completed the comeback:

1942 — Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs trailed the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 before winning four straight to claim the Cup. They remain the only team in NHL history to erase a three-game deficit in the final. Toronto took Game 6 by a score of 3-0 and won Game 7 at Maple Leaf Gardens, 3-1.

1950 — Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings stayed alive with a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers in Game 6, then captured the Cup with a 4-3 double-overtime victory in Game 7. Pete Babando scored the winner.

1964 — Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto stayed alive with a 4-3 overtime win over Detroit in Game 6, then secured a third straight championship with a 4-0 win in Game 7 on the road.

1971 — Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens forced Game 7 with a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, then captured the Cup with a 3-2 win at Chicago Stadium. Rookie goaltender Ken Dryden was named playoff MVP.

Montreal Canadiens’ Henri Richard, centre, who scored the game-winning goal, peers into the Stanley Cup held by team captain Jean Beliveau, left, and NHL Commissioner Clarence Campbell in Chicago, Ill., on May 18, 1971. Montreal defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in the seventh game of the NHL playoffs to take the 1970-1971 title. (The Associated Press)

2001 — Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche responded to a Game 5 loss by shutting out the New Jersey Devils 4-0 in Game 6. They clinched the title with a 3-1 win in Game 7 in Denver.

2004 — Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay kept its season alive with a 3-2 double-overtime win over the Calgary Flames in Game 6, with Martin St. Louis scoring the winner. The Lightning went on to win their first Cup with a 2-1 victory in Game 7.

2009 — Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in Game 6, then won the Cup with another 2-1 victory in Game 7 at Joe Louis Arena. Max Talbot scored both goals in the deciding game.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby kisses the Stanley Cup after the Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in Game 7 to win the 2009 NHL Stanley Cup final. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

2011 — Boston Bruins

The Bruins forced Game 7 with a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, then clinched the series with a 4-0 shutout at Rogers Arena. Boston goaltender Tim Thomas made 37 saves in the deciding game.