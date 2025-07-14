A cyclist has died and two others seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle during the popular Okanagan Granfondo cycling race this weekend.

Just before noon Sunday, Penticton RCMP said they were responding to a serious motor vehicle incident on White Lake Road near St. Andrew’s Drive, part of the route for the event.

Mounties shared an update later in the afternoon, confirming a fatal collision had occurred involving race participants, though it did not say exactly when it happened.

“Tragically, one cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement read. “Two additional cyclists sustained serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment.”

RCMP said their investigation is ongoing and White Lake Road remains closed.

In a media release, organizers of the Okanagan Granfondo said they are heartbroken by the fatal incident.

“Our prayers are with all those impacted today,” it read. “We are fully cooperating with authorities at this time.”

Police have not released any information about the driver involved in the collision.