OKB, the native cryptocurrency of the OKX exchange, has made a solid comeback after a lackluster performance in the latter half of July. As August dawned, the token’s price roared back to life, sparking optimism among investors and enthusiasts.

The rally began during the first week of August, when OKX exchange’s investment arm announced a substantial $1 million Series A stake in Moonbox, a Hong Kong-based artificial intelligence and Web 3 startup, which garnered attention as an innovative player in the tech industry.

The strategic investment not only infused fresh capital into Moonbox but also sent a signal to the market that OKX was actively seeking growth opportunities beyond the traditional cryptocurrency realm.

This move was met with enthusiasm, causing the OKB token price to surge.

Now, the question on everyone’s mind: Can this newfound bullish momentum drive OKB to reach new all-time highs?

Token 2049 Further Boosts OKB Enthusiasm

The excitement rose as OKX confirmed its prominent role as the headline participant in the upcoming TOKEN 2049 blockchain conference. This announcement rippled through the crypto community, attracting a wave of positive attention.

The impact was immediate and pronounced – within a mere 24 hours of the news, OKB saw a surge in new users flocking to join its ecosystem.

On-chain data analytics provided by Santiment underscored the significant influx of users into the OKB ecosystem. Prior to the Token 2049 sponsorship announcement, the Network Growth score for OKB stood at a modest 3 on August 2.

OKB sets sights on new ATH | Network Growth. Chart: Santiment

However, following the conference announcement, the Network Growth score skyrocketed by an astonishing 630%, reaching a score of 22. This data suggests that the media spotlight and positive news surrounding OKB have piqued the interest of potential new investors and users.

OKB is currently trading at $47.9. Chart: TradingView.com

Price Surge And Circulating Supply Dynamics

The momentum isn’t confined to user adoption alone. Over the past week, OKB’s trading volume has surged by an impressive 295.0%, indicating increased market activity and interest in trading the token.

Furthermore, the circulating supply of OKB has inched up by 0.04% to surpass 60.00 million tokens. This amount represents approximately 20.0% of the token’s maximum supply of 300.00 million.

At the time of writing, OKB’s price stands at $48.55 via CoinGecko, reflecting a 24-hour rally of 4.0% and a seven-day surge of 15.0%. The current bullish trajectory raises hopes that the price could breach its existing all-time high of $58.66.

The strategic investments, positive media attention, and growing user base all paint a promising picture for the future of OKB.

