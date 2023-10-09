





Oklahoma prevailed over Texas in a thrilling edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday that few fans of either team will ever forget. Sooners linebackers Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak definitely won’t forget the game.

Kanak, a sophomore from Hays, Kan., was all over the field for Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl, recording a game-high 13 total tackles (seven solo). Stutsman, a junior from Windermere, Fla., also played a big role with nine total tackles. Performances like that in such an enormous game are definitely worth commemorating, and Kanak and Stutsman wasted no time doing so. On Sunday evening, both players posted photos on social media showing off their new matching tattoos: an upside down Longhorns logo.

Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak getting matching horns down tattoos is pretty incredible. Frick and frack. pic.twitter.com/yh5uX2FWvH — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 9, 2023

The “Horns Down” gesture has become a popular dig for Texas opponents in recent years and now Stutsman and Kanak have made it a permanent part of their bodies.

Getting your rival’s logo tattooed on yourself is an interesting choice, even if it’s flipped around to be an insult. One person replied to Stutsman post on X (formerly known as Twitter) pointing out that from his perspective, the tattoo looks like just a normal Texas logo. Stutsman doesn’t care.

Gets me fired up right away!! — DannyStutsman (@FbStutsman) October 9, 2023

Whatever gets you amped up to beat Texas again next year.







