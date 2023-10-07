





Oklahoma’s Brent Venables scored his first signature victory as coach of the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry against Texas on Saturday, and he wouldn’t trade it for any of the championships he’s won in the past as an assistant.

That is a big claim for a coach who won a national title under Bob Stoops as defensive coordinator of the 2000 Sooners, and two more leading the Clemson defense for Dabo Swinney in 2016 and ’18.

No. 12 Oklahoma scored an incredible win over No. 3 Texas 34–30, in a candidate for the game of the year in college football so far this season. The win served as sweet revenge for the 49–0 shellacking that Venables’s team suffered a year ago, in his first season leading the Sooners.

“I don’t know how long I’ve coached in the big scheme, but I’ve been in a whole bunch of really, really big games and 15 of these [Red River Rivalry games],” Venables said at his postgame press conference. “This one doesn’t take a back seat to any one of them, national championships, conference championships.”

Venables used his opening statement to recap what an incredible game it was in Dallas on Saturday afternoon.

“Just all the scenarios, the moments, the big plays—both sides of the ball. The things when your back’s against the wall, goal line stands and Hail Marys into the end zone. Two-minute drill to go 75 yards with no timeouts. The forced interceptions to start the game, and they come out and they block a punt,” said Venables. “I love watching young people respond and to believe, and our guys have an unshakeable belief. I know that.”

With the win, Oklahoma moves to 6–0 and takes control of the Big 12 race midway through its final season as a member of the conference. The team also scores a huge win against a fellow College Football Playoff hopeful. Venables drove home just how proud of his players he is after Saturday’s game.

“It was fun to be a part of a game like that. I can’t brag enough on our players, just their toughness, their leadership, their effort, their strain, their love for one another,” Venables said. “I love what we’re building. I’ve said for a while now there’s no limits for what this team can do.”



