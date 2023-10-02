





Ole Miss fans couldn’t contain their excitement on Saturday night after the Rebels upset LSU, 55–49, but their enthusiasm has resulted in a hefty cost for the school.

Fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium stormed the field immediately after time expired as the Rebels completed a furious fourth-quarter rally to topple the visiting Tigers.

In line with Southeastern Conference regulations, the league announced Sunday that Ole Miss will be fined $100,000 for a first offense of storming the field.

The conference’s competition area policy states “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

Per SEC rules, Ole Miss will be fined $250,000 upon a second offense of the policy.

The Rebels jumped to No. 16 after Saturday’s win, while the Tigers fell to No. 23. Previously, Ole Miss was No. 20, and LSU was ranked 13th in the AP Top 25.

The Rebels play host to Arkansas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.







