Resurfaced video shows Tyson Fury’s voice before life-altering punch to throat
Oleksandr Usyk retained the unified heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois on Saturday, in a hugely controversial fight in Poland.
Usyk dropped Dubois at the end of the eighth round and did the same in the ninth, with referee Luis Pabon waving off the bout after the second knockdown. However, many viewers felt that Dubois was denied a genuine knockout win in the fifth round. Ukrainian Usyk crumpled to the mat after a right hook to the body by Dubois, with the punch appearing to land right on the belt line. But Pabon ruled it an illegal shot, suggesting it was a low blow.
Rules dictate that a fighter is allowed five minutes to recover from such a punch, and Usyk, 36, used four of them before resuming the main event in Wroclaw’s Tarczynski Arena. Usyk even told Pabon that he was ready to continue, but the referee urged the southpaw to take more time.
In the following rounds, Usyk turned the screw, fighting well behind his jab and increasingly crafting combinations that troubled Dubois, 25. The Briton then hit the mat after a flurry of straight shots from Usyk at the end of the eighth round, before going down again due to a short punch in the ninth. Although Dubois made it back to his feet, Pabon waved off the fight.
Here’s our main-event report from tonight’s controversial fight:
Usyk, as expected, has called for Tyson Fury to be his next opponent.
Dubois in the ring: “I didn’t think that was a low blow. I thought that landed, and I’ve been cheated out of victory tonight. But, you know, what else can I say?”
One of the only weaknesses Usyk has shown in the past has been to his body.
He was shaking after hitting the canvas in the fifth round.
Usyk is asked about Dubois’s power: “No, only my b***s [felt it].”
Usyk is on the mic, speaking the best English I’ve ever heard him speak.
He pays tribute to the Ukrainian people and army.
