Today, there are over 900 U.S. Olive Garden locations, more than a quarter of which are in Texas, Florida and California, and restaurants in countries other than Canada, including Mexico, with 13, the most outside of the U.S. There are also restaurants in Brazil, Panama, El Salvador, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait and more opening in Costa Rica and the Phillipines. In last month’s conference call, Cardenas said the corporation also has agreements for 40 Olive Gardens in India and Spain,