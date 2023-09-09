Is Oliver Anthony going on tour with Kid Rock and Jason Aldean? A viral article claimed the musicians were headlining the “You Can’t Cancel America” tour which got lots of fans excited.

Oliver Anthony has gone from being completely unknown to being one of the biggest artists in the country right now. Anthony was thrown into the spotlight recently thanks to his hit song Rich Men North of Richmond. Barely a week after his song was uploaded to social media, the songwriter shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first time a music artist without any prior chart history had debuted at the top.

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Article claims Oliver Anthony is going on tour with Kid Rock and Jason Aldean

An online article recently claimed that Oliver Anthony was joining fellow musicians Kid Rock and Jason Aldean to headline a “You Can’t Cancel America” tour.

The headline of the article read, “Breaking: Oliver Anthony To Join Kid Rock And Jason Aldean For ‘You Can’t Cancel America’ Tour”, and appeared on the website, SpaceXMania.com.

The article claimed tickets were selling out fast. It also said: ‘The tour, which promises to be one part musical extravaganza and three parts comedic opera, has left fans wondering what they can expect from this improbable trio.’

Sadly, the story linking Anthony and Kid Rock is fake

While many fans got their hopes up, unfortunately, the story is fake. There’s no such thing as the “You Can’t Cancel America” tour, and as far as we know, Oliver Anthony isn’t linking up with Kid Rock or Jason Aldean.

The source of the article, SpaceXMania.com, publishes stories that are often satirical in nature. The website stated on its “About Us” page: “Our satirical articles provide a fresh and entertaining take on the latest space news, while our analysis delves deep into the technical, financial, and political aspects of space travel.”

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Anthony to perform two sets at the upcoming Louder Than Life Festival

While he won’t be performing alongside Kid Rock, Anthony, real name Christopher Lunsford, is set to perform two sets at the upcoming Louder Than Life Festival. The festival runs from September 21-24 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Anthony will play on September 21 and 22 at the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar. Other artists on the festival’s lineup include Weezer, Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Rancid, AWOLNation, Flagging Molly, Megadeth and Corey Taylor.