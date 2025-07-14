Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have welcomed their first child.

Culpo announced the birth of her baby on July 13, sharing a series of black-and-white photos of the new parents with their infant. In the caption, Culpo revealed their baby’s name: Colette Annalise McCaffrey, accompanied by a white heart emoji.

On her Instagram story, Culpo shared several shots from the hospital, including a black-and-white image of McCaffrey looking down at their newborn.

“Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world,” she wrote, adding a crying emoji. “A love like no other.”

Another photo showed McCaffrey supporting Culpo while she appeared to be giving birth.

“The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences. As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace,” she wrote, adding another crying emoji. “Look at the grip.”

Culpo and McCaffrey, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, shared the news of her pregnancy in March.

The former Miss Universe announced the news in a familiar style, featuring a series of black-and-white photos of her in a flowing gown while she cradles her baby bump with her right hand. In the caption, she wrote, “Next chapter, motherhood,” with her signature white heart emoji.

At the time, both McCaffrey and Culpo shared a video, which features the couple holding hands and kissing as they walk through a field, set to the song “Bloom” by The Paper Kites. The clip also shows the two proudly standing with a sonogram, as well as Culpo posing for a photoshoot.

Culpo and McCaffrey started dating around 2019 before getting married in June 2024.

Culpo has posted updates throughout her pregnancy to social media, including a May video from her baby shower, which saw the new parents as well as guests give their predictions for the baby’s gender.

Just two days before announcing the baby’s birth, Culpo posted a video of everything she planned on bringing to the hospital, including sleep masks, a fan, aromatherapy, a photo of her dog and more.

