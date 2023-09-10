Olivia Culpo looked every bit the former Miss Universe that she is as she exited her hotel in Manhattan to attend an event at New York Fashion Week.

The Culpo sisters star, 31, showed off her long, lean and toned legs in leather shorts that were so short her brown leather blazer was longer than it.

The semi-sheer, chocolate brown turtleneck gave off fall in the northeast vibes as the model got into the black SUV that would whisk her off to the festivities.

Olivia – who stunned in a silver minidress earlier this week – wore her raven hair pulled back into a sleep bun and slipped her feet into a pair of pointy-toed, black slingback heels.

Her engagement ring gave off serious sparkle on her left hand.

Olivia has had a lot on her plate lately – she’s been helping her sister Sophia Culpo, 26, through her breakup from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 27, and she’s planning her own wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 27.

Regarding her sister’s breakup drama, the former beauty queen told E! News: ‘I just told her that this will all pass and someday you’ll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments.

‘And it’s funny because now she is in that place and we can look back and think, ‘Thank god that happened.”

‘I was definitely there for her every step of the way, as you have to be because it’s so hard,’ the Miss Universe 2012 winner explained, ‘especially in the public eye and with so many opinions and social media is so toxic.’

And Culpo, who got engaged on April 2, is deeply engrossed in planning her upcoming wedding.

But there are two obstacles that she can’t wait to check off her wedding planning to do list – deciding on a location and finalizing the guest list.

‘I’m excited to get that part over with. And then I think from there, it’s just more of the creative stuff, the moments we dream of when we’re really little kids,’ Pop Sugar reported.

There is one tradition she and her NFL beau won’t be participating in: the first look.

‘I don’t want my fiancé to see me before the wedding, and I don’t want him to see the dress before the wedding. I want him to see me for the first time walking down the aisle,’ she explained.

And there is one detail about the wedding she has already nailed down: the champagne tower.

‘That’s what I know I want, which is very old school and I think not necessarily traditional,’ Culpo gushed.

‘I love Champagne, and that will have to happen at the wedding.’