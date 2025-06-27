Olivier Giroud is set to join French club Lille, sources have told ESPN, after LAFC confirmed Friday it had agreed to terminate the French striker’s contract.

The 2018 World Cup winner had another six months left on his deal in Los Angeles but wanted to return home, sources said, 13 years after leaving Ligue 1.

The LAFC hierarchy didn’t stand in his way and sources told ESPN that an agreement to leave the club, where he arrived in 2024, was found on Thursday.

His last game for LAFC will be on Sunday against Vancouver and he will arrive in France next week to sign his contract.

“I want to thank all of the fans, my teammates and the staff at LAFC for making this an enjoyable stop in my career,” Giroud said in LAFC’s statement. “I am happy to have played a part in the success of LAFC.

“From winning a trophy last season to participating in the Club World Cup, this has been a great experience in L.A. for me and my family.”

Giroud, 39 in September, is expected to sign a two-year deal with Lille, who finished fifth last season in the French top flight and will play in the Europa League next year.

Olivier Giroud will go from his struggles in the MLS to a return to Ligue 1 with Lille. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Lille were looking for an experienced player to lead their young squad. Giroud will replace Jonathan David, who left the club at the end of his contract.

Giroud last played in Ligue 1 with Montpellier, who claimed a surprise title in 2012 before his departure to the Premier League.

The former Arsenal striker struggled during his one year with LAFC, with just five goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

“Olivier has been an exemplary professional during his time at LAFC,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington in a statement. “He brought humility and a winning mentality that helped elevate everyone around him.

“Olivier has been a tremendous ambassador for the club on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him, his wife Jennifer, and his family all the very best in this next chapter.”

LAFC is suddenly a team in full transition after a winless three-game run at the Club World Cup earlier this month. Coach Steve Cherundolo already has announced he will leave the club to move back to Germany after the season, and LAFC could be down to Denis Bouanga as its only designated player by next month.

LAFC added Dutch winger Javairô Dilrosun on loan from Club América earlier this month, but the loan is only through July 24. Dilrosun replaced Cengiz Ünder, whose disappointing MLS tenure ended this month.

LAFC’s lengthy pursuit of Antoine Griezmann also came up fruitless earlier this month when the French star extended his contract with Atlético Madrid through 2027.

LAFC (7-4-5) still sits sixth in the Western Conference standings with two or three games in hand on every club above it, and it has an infusion of cash from beating América in a play-in match to reach the Club World Cup.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.