The Leader reported ealier this week that Kion Williams, from Caia Park, suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain in an e-scooter accident in Bulgaria.

Kion remains in hospital in the eastern European country and will have to travel home via road ambulance.

The Wrexham community has rallied to raise over £2,800 to help fund the cost of Kion’s trip home – which isn’t covered on the family’s travel insurance.

MORE NEWS:

After hearing about the incident, Wrexham AFC star Ollie Palmer sent Kion a video message of love and support.

He said: “I heard you had a pretty bad accident out in Bulgaria – I’m really sorry to hear about that.

“I also heard you mentioned me as soon as you woke up so that was really nice of you. But I just wanted to send you a message wishing you well and I hope you make a full recovery soon, and get back to North Wales.”

He added: “When you’re back, after everything you’ve been though, I’d love to try and sort you out some tickets. Get in touch and I’ll get you to a game when you’re home.”

Kion’s mum, Thea, said: “Thank you Ollie for this video – Kion’s made up.

“It’s put a massive smile on his face – even brought tears to his eyes and the emotional wreck I am, I was crying my eyes out.”