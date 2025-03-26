Olympus Partners has $4 billion to invest after the middle market private equity firm wrapped up fundraising for its latest flagship fund. The firm said Wednesday that its eighth pool came in at $3.5 billion, and jumped to $4 billion with the inclusion of coinvestments from its LPs and expected reinvestments, according to a March 26 letter to Olympus investors. Olympus had set a $4 billion hard cap for Fund VIII, the maximum the fund was permitted to raise from investors.

Olympus spent roughly a year marketing for its eighth pool, which raised 15% more than its prior fund. Olympus Growth Fund VII collected $3.04 billion in late 2017.

Earlier this month, Fortune reported that Olympus fund VIII had raised $2.87 billion.

Olympus is the PE firm from Chairman and CEO Rob Morris, who is also its founder. The firm invests in business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing. Since launching in 1988, Olympus has raised $12 billion in capital. The firm has also returned $6 billion to investors over the past three years, including $3 billion in 2024, Fortune has reported.

Morris, in the letter, discussed the tariff-driven policy of the Trump administration, which has caused rampant stock market volatility, and fears of a recession. Morris said private equity managers should do their best to avoid the “incoming missiles” of tariffs. For businesses with a supply chain heavily dependent on tariff targets, he advised diversifying to safer geographies or pursuing tariff exempted alternatives. “There are many other tactical moves, but no foolproof plan to completely avoid the economic storm a trade war could ignite,” Morris wrote in the letter.

Fund VIII began investing in January and has so far completed two transactions. In January, Olympus acquired Accelevation, a provider of infrastructure products and services to the data center market, for $455 million. The PE firm also scooped up generic drug maker PAI Pharma for $605 million in February. The deals were “the fastest Olympus has purchased two investments at the advent of a Fund,” according to the letter.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com