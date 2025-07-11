Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been and will continue to complement Oman’s digital transformation, helping the media showcase the national role as a catalyst in international development initiatives, according to a motivational speaker and corporate trainer.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the workshop on ‘Media Between Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence: How and Why?’ organised by the Ministry of Information at its conference hall on Thursday, Khalid Taha, who is a renowned speaker, said that digital transformation will yield desired results with the support of AI.

“Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation are synonymous in today’s world and are inseparable in achieving national goals”, he said.

The workshop aimed to establish AI as a pivotal factor in the strategic transformation within the Ministry of Information, enabling the transition to a data-driven approach and enhancing efficiency in core functions. Key officials from the Ministry attended the event.

Taha’s sessions focused on ‘The Unstoppable Age of Data’, ‘Unleashing the Power of Data’, ‘Data in the Media World: From Chaos to Organised Treasures — A Journey to Uncover Secrets’; and ‘The Digital Data Explosion in Media: How Can We Make This Flood a Bridge to the Future? An Insight into the “Data Fabric” and the Boundless Infrastructure’, shedding light on how the Artificial Intelligence revolution is reshaping the media landscape in the region.

Active participation from attendees delved into game-changing strategic application areas such as crafting content that resonates with audiences and understanding audiences with unprecedented depth, providing a captivating introduction to AI frameworks and magical algorithms.

Taha advocated for turning challenges into opportunities and uncovering the path to innovation.

However, major challenges that motivate many to excel, such as protecting data privacy and closing skills gaps, showcase golden opportunities, such as sparking engagement with unforgettable content and unprecedented efficiency.

