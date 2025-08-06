MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said it will receive complaints related to the non-cancellable direct debit tool under the National Payment Systems Law issued by Royal Decree No 8/2018, and related laws, through police stations in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

For this law, a direct debit means a payment order issued to debit the payer’s bank account for the benefit of the beneficiary, at the latter’s request. The regulations shall specify the provisions relating to direct debit, including its conditions, rules and procedures.

Article 33: A person may issue a direct debit order in settlement of a debt owed by him. This order may be revocable or irrevocable, as specified in the regulations. Article 34: The person issuing the direct debit order shall guarantee payment of its value, and any condition exempting them from this guarantee shall be deemed null and void. Article 35: It is not permissible to refrain from paying the value of a direct debit order if it has sufficient funds to pay, even if the deadline for submission has expired. If the drawee bank refrains from paying the value of the direct debit order, it must prove the refusal and the reason for it by issuing a statement stating the time the direct debit order was submitted and the amount due.

This statement must be dated, written and signed by the person issuing it. It is not permissible to refrain from issuing the statement mentioned in the previous paragraph upon the beneficiary’s request.

