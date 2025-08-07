Muscat – Oman is participating in high-level United Nations negotiations in Geneva aimed at framing a legally binding global treaty to tackle plastic pollution, including in marine environments. The sultanate’s delegation – led by Environment Authority – is attending the second part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) from August 5 to 14.

Involving nearly 180 countries, the talks are being held under the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to develop a treaty to end the plastic pollution crisis. The negotiations are expected to shape a comprehensive agreement that addresses the entire life cycle of plastics, from design and production to disposal.

“The world wants and indeed needs a plastic conventional treaty because the crisis is getting out of hand – and people are frankly outraged,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

She noted that plastic pollution has become widespread, affecting oceans, ecosystems and even human health. “We know that plastic is in our nature, in our oceans and yes, even in our bodies. What is sure is that no one wants to live with the plastic pollution.”

A 22-page draft document prepared by the INC, containing 32 articles, will serve as the basis for negotiations. The text outlines measures to promote plastic circularity, prevent leakage into the environment, and regulate production and waste management.

“Some countries will have to deal with reduction, others with mechanical recycling and others with alternatives,” Inger said. “Let’s see how we can get to this through the negotiations. I think there’s a lot of good faith in the working group right now.”

UNEP has warned that without coordinated global action, plastic waste is projected to triple by 2060, posing significant environmental and public health risks.

The Geneva talks represent a critical step towards reaching a final agreement, with countries expected to work through the text article by article. If adopted, the treaty would be the first global legal instrument to comprehensively address plastic pollution.

