MUSCAT: LYNEports, the global leader in digital infrastructure planning for vertiports and advanced air mobility (AAM), has entered into a strategic partnership with AeroVecto, Oman’s first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft developer.

The collaboration aims to build an intelligent, scalable urban air mobility ecosystem tailored to Oman’s evolving transport needs.

At the heart of this partnership is Shuttle, AeroVecto’s flagship hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft, engineered for short-range, high-capacity public transport within and between cities. Designed with regional climate resilience, passenger comfort, and operational efficiency in mind, Shuttle is poised to reimagine intra-city mobility across the Sultanate and the wider GCC.

Under this collaboration, LYNEports will provide its AI-powered planning platform to simulate, design, and optimise a robust network of vertiports for Shuttle operations.

This includes site selection, airspace modeling, environmental analysis, and transport integration — ensuring that each vertiport meets aviation-grade standards of safety, regulatory compliance, and scalability.

“We’re excited to support AeroVecto in bringing their innovative vision to life,” said Rasha Alshami, CEO of LYNEports.

“Their commitment to solving real public transport challenges in the region aligns perfectly with our mission to make advanced air mobility infrastructure accessible, safe, and thoughtfully designed from day one.”

Fahad Al Riyami, CEO of AeroVecto, added: “Our vision is to make high-capacity aerial commuting a practical and sustainable reality for cities across Oman and the GCC. Partnering with LYNEports allows us to fast-track the planning and implementation of our Shuttle network with world-class precision and foresight.”

The partnership will initially focus on feasibility assessments and integrated simulations for urban corridors in Muscat, Sohar, and Salalah. Long-term plans include supporting Oman’s national strategy for green mobility and smart city infrastructure as outlined in Vision 2040.

By uniting cutting-edge aircraft technology with digital infrastructure innovation, LYNEports and AeroVecto aim to position Oman as a regional front-runner in urban air mobility.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

