Omari Hardwick has dropped a new song with English singer and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius, exhibiting his broad range as a creative.

On Friday (January 19), the 50-year-old released “Destiny” on all streaming platforms, along with snippets from what appears to be a photoshoot for its cover art.

“Powerful Word….DESTINY,” he wrote in the caption. “I Hope You All Find Yours (especially my true ride or flyers)….”

Additionally, he referred to his collaborator as his “LONG time legend of a Sis & ‘Say Yes’ pARTner.”

Check it out below:

The Georgia native is an accomplished poet and musician, known for his 2021 album 2540 Daze. Through it all, his best-known work is still the part of James “Ghost” St. Patrick on Power.

In 2022, Michael Jai White revealed that he was originally offered the role on the show, but Hardwick ended up getting the role due to a scheduling conflict.

“That’s something that I’ve heard from producers… Yeah, I’ve heard this. I don’t know how much truth there is to it,” he said. “There had been an offer — some things get offered to you but you have to be available to do it.”

The Black Dynamite star explained that he had committed to working on a Tyler Perry television show around the same time that Power was looking to film prior to its 2014 debut.

The actor confirmed he wasn’t able to pull off both obligations but was very supportive of Hardwick playing the role, saying: “Omari’s a friend. Yeah, he was outstanding in that series.”

Hardwick played the character for six seasons of Power from 2014 until his demise in 2020’s Season 6. A spin-off later arrived in the form of Power Book II: Ghost, led by Ghost’s son, Tariq, who is played by Michael Rainey Jr.

In a 2016 interview with TheGrio, Hardwick revealed he wasn’t convinced about the role until he spoke to 50 Cent for two hours about embracing the character, followed by another 10-minute conversation with director Courtney Kemp that sealed the deal.