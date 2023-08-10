Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, OMG 2 follows the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal who files a case against the school in which his son studies. This happens after a video leak takes place. A sequel to the 2012 film OMG! Oh My God (which starred Akshay and Paresh Rawal), the film is directed by Amit Rai and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde under the banners Cape of Good Films, Viacom18 Studios, and Wakaoo Films. OMG 2 has been distributed by Viacom18 Studios.

Plot

Kanti Sharan Mudgal is a staunch devotee or bhakt of Lord Shiva. One day, his son Vivek (Aarush Varma) masturbates in school and the act is captured on a video. The video quickly goes viral and Vivek is expelled from the school. Then comes the messenger of Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar) who encourages Kanti to file a case against the school for expelling his son. What follows is a courtroom drama where we also see prosecutor Kamini Maheshwari (Yami Gautam) and Judge Purushottam Nagar (Pavan Malhotra).

Performances

In the first OMG, Akshay Kumar effortlessly portrayed Lord Krishna with a lot of tenderness. Here, he is the messenger of Shiva. So his body language and mannerisms are completely different and he doesn’t disappoint. The always reliable Pankaj Tripathi is the show stealer without a doubt and brings a certain charm to his character who is at odds with the system. He is especially good in the court monologue scenes where he maintains a sort of poker face. Yami Gautam also gives her best but her character feels underwritten. Child actor Aarush Varma acts well and shows expressions of vulnerability and shame with a lot of grace. Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil, and Bijendra Kala also masterfully perform their parts in the film.

Analysis

Sex education and awareness around it is still a taboo topic in our country. If you think of it, one can’t name a Bollywood in recent memory that even attempted to touch upon this subject. So in that sense, OMG 2 deserves all our applause for going that route. Just like the first one, OMG 2 talks about an important issue in an entertaining way. But often we see that films turn didactic and preachy.

Thankfully, this film steers clear of going that way and doesn’t go overboard. We can hope that this film helps in starting a conversation around such a taboo topic. But while watching the film, I realized that maybe the film had a lot more to say but the wings were clipped during the censorship modifications.

Verdict

Despite some dialogue and scene changes, OMG 2 remains a fun film that also educates its audiences without lecturing. Akshay Kumar and the entire team should be praised for doing a film like this at times like these. Watch OMG 2 if you want to watch something that’s not run-of-the-mill.

Rating

Critic’s rating: 4/5

BO rating: 3/5

