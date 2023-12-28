And manager Calum Elliot has been greatly encouraged by the performances, over the past three games, which has seen the points total given a big boost.

If Cowden can overcome East Stirling, at Central Park on Saturday, they will be 10 points better off than at the same stage last year.

Cowden overcame Albion Rovers, and a muddy pitch, at Cliftonhill, at the weekend, to make it seven points from three games.

And for the third game in a row the young Blue Brazil side had battle the elements.

Elliot was delighted with the way his side scrapped it out to get the win, and achieving a shut-out in tricky conditions, with them again defending well as a team.

Looking ahead, he wants his team to maintain the consistency shown by them in recent games, with the second part of the Lowland League campaign now underway.

Cowden are several places above the ‘Shire, and must look to add to their points total this weekend.

With defenders Scott Walker and Jack Duncan currently on loan, he will be keeping an eye open for possible recruits in the New Year, although he stressed that the players would have to be of the right quality.

“We are a little light on numbers in certain areas, and we will be keeping an eye open for possible recruits, but it clearly depends if the right people become available,” he said.