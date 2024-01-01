Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire hit the screens on December 22. Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has grossed over ₹500 crore worldwide at the box office.

Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), a tribesman, and Varadha (Prithviraj), the prince of Khansaar.

Prabhas Shared His New Year Message On Instagram

“While I decide the fate of Khansaar, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning #SalaarCeaseFire and making it a big success,” the “Baahubali” star wrote.

According to production banner Hombale Films, the movie earned ₹178.7 crore on day one, registering the record for the best opening figures for any Indian title in 2023.

Salaar Storms In 2nd Week

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is enjoying an amazing run in the theaters. The film has crossed the milestone of 500 Cr. at the worldwide box office. Film has entered in 2nd week with good hold and set to cross few other milestones soon.

About Salaar

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.

Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy also round out the cast of the film, which was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

